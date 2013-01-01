Community Gardens

The Department of Parks and Recreation operates several permanent community gardens. For more information call (916) 808-4943

Bill Bean Jr. Park Community Garden

7400 17th Avenue

Approximately 31 plots plus 3 ADA plots, common area and fruit tree orchard



Brooks Truitt Community Garden

19th and Q street

28 plots plus 3 ADA plots



Camellia Park Community Garden

6650 Cougar Drive Sacramento

6 public plots



Danny Nunn Park Community Garden

6920 Power Inn Road

Approximately 20 plots



Elmhurst-Med Center Community Garden

10 public plots



Fremont Community Garden

14th and Q Street

Approximately 50 plots

More information about Fremont garden can be found at:

http://fremontgarden.wordpress.com/



J. Neely Johnson Park Community Garden

516 11th Street

Approximately 10 plots



Martin Luther King Jr. Community Garden

3668 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Approximately 38 plots plus 3 ADA plots, common area and fruit tree orchard.



Ninos Community Garden

Northfield Drive at Ninos Parkway

36 plots plus 4 ADA plots



Southside Park Community Garden

5th Street near W Street

Approximately 40 plots with kids' garden area



Sparrow Community Garden

3219 Sparrow Dr., North Natomas

12 plots plus 2 ADA plots and common area



Strauch Park Community Garden

3075 Northstead Drive, South Natomas

Approximately 24 plots



Valley Hi Park Community Garden

8185 Center Parkway

Approximately 20 plots plus 2 ADA plots



Wild Rose Park Community Garden

5200 Kankakee Drive

Approximately 20 plots



Zapata Park Community Garden

905 E Street

12 plots plus 2 ADA plots and common area