Community Gardens
The Department of Parks and Recreation operates several permanent community gardens. For more information call (916) 808-4943
Bill Bean Jr. Park Community Garden
7400 17th Avenue
Approximately 31 plots plus 3 ADA plots, common area and fruit tree orchard
Brooks Truitt Community Garden
19th and Q street
28 plots plus 3 ADA plots
Camellia Park Community Garden
6650 Cougar Drive Sacramento
6 public plots
Danny Nunn Park Community Garden
6920 Power Inn Road
Approximately 20 plots
Elmhurst-Med Center Community Garden
10 public plots
Fremont Community Garden
14th and Q Street
Approximately 50 plots
More information about Fremont garden can be found at:
http://fremontgarden.wordpress.com/
J. Neely Johnson Park Community Garden
516 11th Street
Approximately 10 plots
Martin Luther King Jr. Community Garden
3668 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Approximately 38 plots plus 3 ADA plots, common area and fruit tree orchard.
Ninos Community Garden
Northfield Drive at Ninos Parkway
36 plots plus 4 ADA plots
Southside Park Community Garden
5th Street near W Street
Approximately 40 plots with kids' garden area
Sparrow Community Garden
3219 Sparrow Dr., North Natomas
12 plots plus 2 ADA plots and common area
Strauch Park Community Garden
3075 Northstead Drive, South Natomas
Approximately 24 plots
Valley Hi Park Community Garden
8185 Center Parkway
Approximately 20 plots plus 2 ADA plots
Wild Rose Park Community Garden
5200 Kankakee Drive
Approximately 20 plots
Zapata Park Community Garden
905 E Street
12 plots plus 2 ADA plots and common area