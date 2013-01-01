Accessibility mode is enabled

Home > Parks & Recreation > Parks > Specialty Parks > Community Gardens
Community Gardens

The Department of Parks and Recreation operates several permanent community gardens. For more information call (916) 808-4943

 

Bill Bean Jr. Park Community Garden
7400 17th Avenue
Approximately 31 plots plus 3 ADA plots, common area and fruit tree orchard

Brooks Truitt Community Garden
19th and Q street
28 plots plus 3 ADA plots

Camellia Park Community Garden
6650 Cougar Drive Sacramento
6 public plots

Danny Nunn Park Community Garden
6920 Power Inn Road
Approximately 20 plots

Elmhurst-Med Center Community Garden
10 public plots

Fremont Community Garden
14th and Q Street
Approximately 50 plots
More information about Fremont garden can be found at:
http://fremontgarden.wordpress.com/

J. Neely Johnson Park Community Garden
516 11th Street
Approximately 10 plots

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Garden
3668 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Approximately 38 plots plus 3 ADA plots, common area and fruit tree orchard.

Ninos Community Garden
Northfield Drive at Ninos Parkway
36 plots plus 4 ADA plots

Southside Park Community Garden
5th Street near W Street
Approximately 40 plots with kids' garden area

Sparrow Community Garden
3219 Sparrow Dr., North Natomas
12 plots plus 2 ADA plots and common area

Strauch Park Community Garden
3075 Northstead Drive, South Natomas
Approximately 24 plots

Valley Hi Park Community Garden
8185 Center Parkway
Approximately 20 plots plus 2 ADA plots

Wild Rose Park Community Garden
5200 Kankakee Drive
Approximately 20 plots

Zapata Park Community Garden
905 E Street
12 plots plus 2 ADA plots and common area

