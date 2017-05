The City of Sacramento now offers a monthly, free urban bicycling class that covers topics like the rules of the road and to how to enjoy the ride.

The City of Sacramento offers low-cost rentals of bicycle lockers and bicycle enclosures.

bike parking: bike rack program

Looking to accommodate bike parking for your business? The City will install bicycle racks or bicycle corrals in the public right-of-way for businesses that need bicycle parking.

Help us identify and return stolen bicycles to their owners by registering your bike on our Ride On! Bike Registry.

The City & County Bicycle Advisory Committee (SacBAC) was formed in 1995 to advise on bicycle related issues. Meetings are held in Council Chambers at 6pm once a month. You can download the 2017 meeting calendar here. Agendas are posted here and archived meeting information (February 2017 and on) is here. For other information please visit the SacBAC page.