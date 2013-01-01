Mckinley water vault

Heavy to moderate storms often lead to street, property and park flooding in the McKinley Park and East Sac area. The Department of Utilities is working on the McKinley Water Vault as a solution to fix this. The project not only brings flood protection to the community but also offers improvements for McKinley Park through Utilities’ partnership with Parks & Recreation.

The McKinley Water Vault is essentially a large cistern or storage facility that will reduce wastewater and stormwater outflows during a large storm event, then slowly feed it into the combined sewer system at a rate that’s sustainable as the storm subsides. It's designed to protect families, homes, properties, businesses and neighborhoods around East Sac and McKinley Park.

It’s a big project. It’s an important project. And, it will take a few years to build which will cause disruptions in the park and community. When done, the park will be restored to be better than it is today and street and park flooding will be significantly reduced.

Visit our resource page or call 916-808-5545 for more information about the project.



